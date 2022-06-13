SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested two men in connection to a rooster fight.

On June 11, deputies received information about a rooster fight event in progress in San Benito and responded to the scene, a release by the CCSO said.

The release said that deputies saw multiple vehicles and found a shed where the rooster fights took place, as well as razor blades, slashers, and syringes. Items commonly used in rooster fights.

According to CCSO, deputies found Miguel Angel Turrubiartes who identified himself as the owner of the shed and the host of the rooster fighting event.

Police said Carlos Fransisco Vega interfered with the investigation being conducted by deputies. Deputies asked Vega to leave the premises which he refused to do, the release said.

The CCSO said Turrubiartes has been charged with Cockfighting, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Vega faces a charge of Interference with Public Duties, a Class B Misdemeanor. Both men were transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.