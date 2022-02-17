BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Brownsville Police announced the arrest of two men suspected of burglaries that occurred from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14.

Authorities said the burglaries happened on the 400 block of Ramada, the 1200 block of West Washington, the 2600 block of Clover, and on Cedar Street. Police said jewelry and electronic devices were taken from the homes.

Joe Ray Ceballos, 28 and Luis Gonzalez, 17 were taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Burglary Task Force on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 14 at around 12:00 p.m. police received a call about a possible burglary on Cedar Street. A witness said a male had exited the residence with several items and went into an abandoned house a couple of houses away on Cedar Street.

Officers arrived at the location and noticed Joe Ray Ceballos inside the abandoned residence with several of the stolen property. Ceballos began to run away from the police but was caught shortly after.

While officers were on scene, an agent from the Burglary Task Force noticed a vehicle passing by. The agent recognized the vehicle and from the license plate determined the vehicle was the one that was stolen earlier in the morning.

The agent and patrol officers started to follow the vehicle that was driven by Luis Gonzalez. Gonzalez started to flee from the officers but was stopped by authorities a short time later.

Ceballos and Gonzalez were arraigned on Feb. 17. The charges are as follows:

Joe Ray Ceballos:

Joe Ray Ceballos:

Burglary of Habitation (2nd Degree Felony): $10,000 Bond

Evading Arrest on Foot (Misdemeanor A): $3,000 Bond

Out of Agency Warrant: No Bond

Luis Gonzalez: