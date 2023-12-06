MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two McAllen library branches are celebrating new upgrades for visitors to enjoy.

Palm View Branch Library unveiled its latest space with new colors, designs and furniture for reading and study needs.

“These upgrades are a long time in coming,” Kate Horan, Director for the McAllen Public Library said.

The capital project funded by the City of McAllen was planned in three phases: a new paint job, new carpeting and new furniture.

“[The project] was to replace the furniture that we’ve had since this branch opened in 2001,” Horan added.

Prior to the renovations, McAllen Public Library officials hosted a town hall open to the public for comments and input on how to improve the facilities.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between the library and the community,” Joseph Ryan, Board President of the McAllen Public Library said. “We are incredibly excited to present these wonderful enhancements.”

Celebration for the new library improvements is set to continue 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lark Branch Library located on 2601 Lark Ave.