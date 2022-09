LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two La Villa Independent School District schools were evacuated on Friday.

In a post to parents, La Villa ISD stated that all students and staff at J.B. Munoz Elementary and La Villa Middle School were evacuated to La Villa Early College High School.

The evacuation was a result of a gas leak “close to the prison and Highway 107,” the district stated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.