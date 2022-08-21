EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning and left two dead is under investigation.

Edinburg police responded to the 4000 block of South Interstate 69 at about 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Chrysler Crossfire rolled over in the northbound lanes with a woman lying on the roadway next to the vehicle.

According to a press release, officers also saw a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck and a Peterbilt big rig.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers learned that the pick-up truck and big rig collided with the Chrysler.

The two people in the Chrysler, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is still under investigation.