HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday.

At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated.

Two juvenile males were found in the residence and were arrested on the following charges: possession of marijuana, engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering/fabricate physical evidence and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

“Both juvenile males have been remanded to the Daryl B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center,” the release stated.