EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested for smuggling migrants from Guatemala and Mexico on Tuesday, according to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Feb. 22, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers requested assistance from McAllen Border Patrol agents after a Chevrolet Venture failed to yield. The vehicle eventually came to a stop with the driver and passenger, who were both minors and U.S. citizens attempting to flee.

The two were apprehended and agents also discovered seven migrants in their vehicle. The migrants were determined to be from Guetamala and Mexico.

The driver and passenger face state charges, the release stated.