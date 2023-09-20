BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for two jet skis that were stolen near a busy intersection.

According to police, the jet skis were stolen around 4:30 a.m., Sept. 5 from a gated property on the 1100 block of E. Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

“Suspects broke the chain [of the gated property] and made entry,” Abril Luna, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department said.

The jet skis are 2019 Sea Doo Fish Pro and a 2020 Sea Doo GTE 230 models.

Anyone with information on the jet skis or suspects is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.