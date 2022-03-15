MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has issued two warrants for the men identified as suspects in an ATM theft investigation.

On March 7, police responded to an ATM in McAllen after an alarm went off. Officers observed someone had forced entry into the ATM. Tire tracks were also at the scene.

Later that day, the suspect vehicle was located and abandoned by the suspects. Police also confirmed it has been stolen.

Monday afternoon, police were able to identify the suspects as Matthew Demarcus Casey, 28, and Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, 28. Casey’s last known address is in Houston, Texas. Bailey’s last known address is in Cypress, Texas.

Police suspect both men will attempt to evade arrest. They are considered dangerous felony fugitives.

McAllen officials said this investigation is connected to other ATM thefts in the area and across the state.

“The McAllen Police Department and the local banking representatives quickly assessed that this ATM Theft was a form of bank robbery new to our community. Our collective efforts were immediately focused on ATM Theft prevention and the pursuit of these investigations. V. Rodriguez, McAllen Chief of Police

On Feb. 21, the Pharr Police Department issued a release looking to identify two men that had pried open an ATM and taken the money. A surveillance video was released.

Authorities also said that on December 30, an ATM theft related to the case was also reported in Austin, Texas.