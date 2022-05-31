This story has been updated to reflect the proper age of those taken into custody.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three individuals were taken into custody after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle that left two hospitalized, police said.

Harlingen PD posted that they were working on a major vehicle crash on S. Business 77, near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday morning.

Authorities told ValleyCentral that the accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the passenger of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene, but was later taken into custody. Police said a man and two women were taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.