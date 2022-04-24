HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two individuals hospitalized.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m. authorities responded to the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 9th Street in regards to a disturbance, according to Harlingen PD.

Two individuals have been confirmed shot. Both have been transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.