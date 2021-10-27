Two homes destroyed in Starr County fire, crews containing scene

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Starr County near La Gloria that destroyed three buildings, including two homes.

Officials state the fire is 500-acres wide as of 6 p.m. and its progress has stopped.

Three buildings are reported destroyed, including two occupied homes, however, no injuries were suffered in the fire, according to officials.

Officials are working on bringing in more crews to contain the fire.

More information will be provided when it is available.

