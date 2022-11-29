HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing.

Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police.

Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West Harrison in Harlingen. The officers conducted traffic stops of two vehicles traveling in a “competitive attempt to out distance each other,” according to police.

Cruz and Moreno were transported to Harlingen City Jail and their bonds are set at $500 each, police said.