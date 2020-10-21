Two heifers stolen from FFA students, reward offered for their whereabouts

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)– Two young girls are devastated and cannot believe that someone would steal their FFA projects.

After weeks of raising a heifer and her calf, the students ask to whoever stole them to bring them back.

“I mostly feel devastated with it, because it’s really heart breaking knowing that you put so much work into something and someone can just take it like that,” said Mission Veteran’s high schooler Elicia Gallegos.

Sunflower Elicia Gallegos’s calf

When Gallegos and her sister went to feed their cows last week they were gone. Instead, they found cut barbed wire and tire marks.

Ranger Joey Aguilar from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says these animals will be hard to find.

Luna Elicia Gallegos’s calf

“In this case these are show animals—most show animals that students have are not branded,” said Aguilar. “So, it makes it harder to identify or go look for it.”

Elicia, a freshman, was looking forward to showing off her heifers Sunflower and her calf, Luna, and hoped to receive scholarships for school.

“It’s really a life lesson to learn—like it’s hard to take care of an animal—and I think scholarships is a big thing too, everybody knows that,” said Gallegos.

Aguilar says he understands how special these animals are for Gallegos and is working hard to find them.

The students are offering a reward up to $1,000 for anyone with information on their whereabouts.



“We do have an operation cow-thief hot line through the Cow Raisers Association,” said Aguilar. “You can look at it online at tscra.org and we do offer rewards.”

Gallegos says that she was there when Luna was born and has become attached to them both.

Her sister Elissa helped take care of them and wants them back. “I just hope they come back–for her.” said Elissa Gallegos.

Ranger Joy Aguilar is working with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office and Constable’s Office in efforts to locate the animals.

They are encouraging anyone with information to call in.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these animals, please call it in to 817-916-1775 or visit tscra.org.