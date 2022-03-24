BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested by Brownsville police after driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, and falling asleep in a drive-thru.

Leticia Gonzalez, 29, and Juan Jesus Leal, 31, were arrested after officers found them asleep at a drive-thru, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

At 3:36 a.m. on March 23, police responded to a call of a person asleep at the wheel of a drive-thru at the Jack in the Box located at 913 US Highway 77 Frontage Road.

Officers found Leal asleep at the wheel while the engine of the vehicle was still on. Officers also saw Gonzalez asleep at the passenger side with a two-year-old child standing in the backseat.

Officers woke up Gonzalez and detected an odor of alcohol and marijuana in her breath, the post stated.

Leal was also emitting a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana. The two were both disoriented and admitted to drinking at home.

Police then found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle on the driver’s side.

“Due to Leal’s intoxicated state he was unable to stay awake and perform the standardized field sobriety tests,” the post stated. He was transported to a local hospital and a sample of his blood was taken.

Officers contacted Child Protective Services and the child was turned over to another adult.

Police were advised that Leal also had three warrants from the Austin Parole Board for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

The two were arraigned on the following charges:

Leticia Gonzalez:

Abandon/Endanger Child, state jail felony: $5,000 bond

Public intoxication, Class C misdemeanor: $200 fine

Juan Jesus Leal: