Two die in aircraft crash at Port Isabel airport

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — Two people are dead after an aircraft crash at the Port Isabel – Cameron County Airport.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the airport in reference to an airplane crash on Tuesday at 11:58 p.m.

Officials located the yellow and green fixed wing plane in a field on the airport’s property.

The two occupants of the plane, Abel Cleveland Grover, 78, and Kai Uwe Wulff, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.