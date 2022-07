HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that left two people dead.

At about 1:09 a.m. this morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Minnesota Road south of 5 Mile Line Road.

The crash involved two ATV’s. A boy and man died from the crash.

Two other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.