Two dead after high speed crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were pronounced dead after a vehicle crashed into a wall in Weslaco on Tuesday.

A vehicle was travelling at a high-rate of speed and lost control near the intersection of Westgate and Mile 11 North, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

After losing control, the vehicle struck a concrete wall. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to DPS.

The accident occurred at 10:37 a.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

