LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident with a tractor trailer, police said.

At 4:58 a.m., La Joya police received a call of a crash at FM 2221 and 3 Mile Line. It was confirmed to be a fatal crash involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer.

According to police, two men inside the passenger car died as a result of the crash. Their identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The reason behind the crash is currently under investigation, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, police said.