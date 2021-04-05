Two dead after car crash in McAllen, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — McAllen police department is investigating a car crash that left two dead last week, according to Mcallen Lt. Joel Morales.

The accident happened on Tuesday near the intersection of 2nd Street and Business 83 at approximately 1:42 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, a blue car and a silver van.

Upon arrival, police found the driver of the blue car dead, later identified as Christian Seferino Trejo, 27. The passenger was sent to the hospital.

Allison Gonzalez, a 12-year-old passenger of the silver van also died after the car crash. A total of five people in the van. The four other passengers were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Morales told KVEO that the cause of the accident remains under investigation.