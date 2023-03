HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County health authorities reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths between Friday and Monday.

The county also reported an additional 147 cases of COVID-19 with 54 being confirmed and 93 probable.

Additionally, there are 34 people sick with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals as of Monday. Eleven of those are in the intensive care unit.