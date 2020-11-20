Two companies near to COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough, local health officials weigh in

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County COVID-19 numbers have been dramatically increasing and county health officials are hopeful there will be a breakthrough with the two vaccines that are showing promising results.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Ivan Melendez says how the two companies reported their efficacy above 90%.

Those two companies include Pfizer and Moderna.

“The good news is that now we have several companies, several mechanisms, having several vaccines that’s going to help us tremendously in developing immunity as a community,” said Dr. Melendez.

He also says both companies will have approximately 40 million vaccines that requires two doses.

“Both work in similar manners that you are vaccinated a protein, a message RNA, that goes through your body and tells your body to make a particular protein that’s very similar to the round of the virus, your body believes its being attacked by the virus and it creates antibodies,” said Dr. Melendez.

The vaccine transportation for both companies would be different.

“These vaccines, especially Pfizer’s, are kind of difficult in a sense that they need to be near frozen temperature. Moderna is not as rigorous so transportation in itself is kind of a challenge,” he said.

Dr. Melendez says the people who would most likely be available for the vaccine in December would be those who are at high risk, like front liners and the elderly. Whereas he expects next year by February or March the vaccine should be available for the general public, however, it does not mean it is a cure.

“You don’t get the vaccination so that you can be comfortable, right? So you don’t have to wear a mask, you get the vaccination, so you don’t die,” said Dr. Melendez.

Rene Perez who is the Director of Patient Transport Services for South Texas Emergency Care Foundation says he was one of the participates in the vaccine trial.

“A vaccine would be you know something that would definitely help us and protect us from you know and allowing us to do our job,” said Perez.

As of right now, neither vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but the Government has a vaccine would be free.