BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two children and two adults were struck by a vehicle in front of an elementary school in Brownsville.

According to Brownsville police, the pedestrian accident occurred at 7:44 a.m. at the 1500 block of Palm Boulevard in front of Sharp Elementary.

Reports indicate that two children and two adults were struck by a vehicle. The two children sustained minor injuries, police said.

This story is developing.