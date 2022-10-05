BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two suspects were taken into custody in connection to an aggravated robbery, police say.

At 4 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 2500 block of E. 13th Street, two suspects in a 2010 black Ford F-150 approached a victim, displayed handguns, and demanded his vehicle, according to a Brownsville Police Department press release.

Police identified Clarissa Garcia and Sergio Villarreal as the suspects.

Villarreal took the victim’s keys and phone, and fled the scene. A couple minutes later, he came back and proceeded to give the keys back to the victim and left again with Garcia in the Ford F-150.

Officers spotted the vehicle at the intersection of East 13th and Roosevelt streets and conducted a traffic stop — but Villarreal sped up, police said.

Villarreal stopped the car at the 1400 block of Coolidge and took off on foot. While Villarreal was on the run, Garcia was taken into custody by officers.

A warrant was conducted for Villarreal by Brownsville Police Criminal Investigations Unit. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were able to locate Villarreal and take him into custody on Monday.

The two suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, according to the press release. Villarreal was also charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Garcia’s was arraigned on Sept. 17. Villarreal’s arraignment was on Tuesday.

Garcia’s bond was set at $75,000. Villarreal’s bond was set at $85,000.