Two candidates announce campaigns for Senator Lucio’s seat

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time in 30 years Eddie Lucio Jr. will not be running for state senator. Now, two candidates are confirming they will run for the Democratic nomination to fill that seat.

Alex Dominguez is the state representative for District 37. On Wednesday, he announced he would seek the nomination for senator Lucio’s seat.

“We need someone there that has the experience and know-how, the policy-making chops, to get in there to make sure that South Texas is represented in the Senate fairly, and that they get what we need here in the Senate in Texas,” Dominguez told KVEO in an exclusive interview.

Sara Stapleton-Barrera, a lawyer in Cameron County with a decade of experience, also announced her candidacy and said it’s time for someone who isn’t a politician to represent District 27.

“What sets me apart, is, I don’t have anybody holding my purse strings or anybody that I have to answer to except the people, which is how it should be as a public servant,” she said.

For decades District 27 has elected a Democrat. Dominguez said his history of working across the aisle proves he will work for everyone in the district, not just Democrats.

“I think I have a number of supporters in this region that are Republicans as well because they know I am a reasonable person when it comes to policymaking,” he said.

Stapleton-Barrera said regardless of party, people in the RGV have similar core values.

“We all care about our children getting educated, we all care about taking care of our elderly. So, it’s really just a matter of explaining ‘hey, it doesn’t really matter what your particular views are’,” she said.

There are two key areas Stapleton-Barrera said she would focus on.

“Where we are hurting the most is clearly in education and healthcare,” she said. “I mean, we still have people on the corners any given day trying to sell chicken plates trying to pay their medical bills.”

Meanwhile, Dominguez wants to improve infrastructure and bring in more jobs for the valley.

“I passed a deal to deal with flooding in Cameron County,” Dominguez said on his work to improve infrastructure in the Valley. “I’d like to take this region-wide to help protect Willacy and Hidalgo Counties. Make sure the Northern end of the district gets what they need as well.”

The voters will decide which candidate they want to run in the Democratic primary election slated for March first.