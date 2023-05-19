BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two residents caught on camera committing the same crime.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, two people were caught on store surveillance cameras stealing wallets that were dropped.

The first instance is of a woman who is alleged to have stolen a wallet at the Stripes convenience store at 1124 International Boulevard.

According to police, a man unknowingly dropped his wallet in the Stripes parking lot and then leaves the store. Moments later, a woman in a gray shirt is seen parking in the same spot, picking up the wallet and placing it in her car.

The second incident occurred at a restaurant when a man is seen on camera picking something up from the ground.

According to police a person dropped their wallet while sitting at one of the restaurant booths and the man is seen reaching over, getting the wallet and immediately leaving the location.

The man drove away a light colored-four-door car.

Police did not identify which restaurant the wallet was stolen from.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online. Information provided could earn you a cash reward.