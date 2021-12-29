Two bodies with gunshot wounds found in Cameron County, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating two bodies discovered bound and shot on the side of the road in South Brownsville.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. authorities received a call of two individuals believed to be asleep on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered two men with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Both of the men’s hands were bound with electrical cords and had their heads covered with a t-shirt, according to the Cameron County Justice of the Peace, Mary Sorola.

One of the victims was in their early 20’s and the other was in their late 30’s, next of kin is still pending.

The Cameron County Sheriffs Office has contacted the Mexican Consulate to check the nationality of the men.

The investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes availble.