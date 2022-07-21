BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men in connection to several aggravated robberies.

Kevin Alain Ramos-Contreras, 20, and Richard Vargas Ramirez, 17, were arrested on several charges, including aggravated robbery, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

Ramos-Contreras and Ramirez are part of a group that was arrested earlier this week on July 17, police said.

According to police, the men are suspects in several robberies including:

July 8, the men are accused of stealing a vehicle on Zena Drive

July 10, the men (including those from previous arrest) are accused of taking a phone and a wallet from a man walking on the road on Palm Blvd. and Washington Street

July 15, the men are accused of attempting to rob a man and a woman at a Motel 6 but was unsuccessful because the woman began honking her horn

July 16, the men are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of Jack in the Box on Paredes Line Road, taking jewelry and a wallet

On July 20, an officer saw a black SUV matching the description of several burglaries near University Blvd. After running a license plate check, it was discovered that the plate was “fictitious.”

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver disregarded the light, accelerating at a high speed.

After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a tree at the 1700 block of Boca Chica Blvd. The two men then exited the vehicle and began running from the officers.

The men were eventually caught and taken into custody. Both men were determined to be Mexican nationals.

Kevin Alain Ramos-Contreras was arraigned on the following charges:

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Four counts of engaging in organized criminal activity

Two counts of attempted aggravated robbery

Assault, impeding breath

Theft property (property between $2,500 and $30,000)

Evading arrest on foot.

He received bonds totaling $4,610,000.

Richard Vargas Ramirez was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Evading arrest with a vehicle

Evading arrest on foot

Reckless driving

Displaying a fictitious license plate

He was issued bonds totaling $1,526,500.