Two arrested in the murder of man found on side of road

BROWNVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested two individuals for the murder of a 39-year-old man.

Two suspects were identified as Jose Luis Vasquez, 45, and Britny Nicole Perez, 26. A release mentions there is a third suspect.

On August 13, officers responded to a body being found on the side of the road.

Officials said the man had blood on his face. He was identified by police as Jose Villarreal.

Police said Villareal was shot and died due to his injuries.

Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit in collaboration with the Texas Rangers identified the three suspects.

Vasquez was arrested during a traffic stop. Perez was located at a residence.

Vazquez is being charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and engaged in organized criminal activity. His bond is set at $4 million.

Perez is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and engaged in organized criminal activity. Her bond is set at $600,000.

The third suspect has not been identified.