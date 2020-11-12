Two arrested in Edinburg death investigation

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Two people have been arrested in connection to a death investigation that took place on Tuesday.

According to police, investigators received tips from the public that led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jesse Solis and a 16-year-old boy.

Jesse Solis (Credit: Edinburg Police)

Edinburg investigators obtained video surveillance of a four door gray or silver sedan traveling South at a high rate of speed on 21st Ave, then coming to a stop out of the view of the camera.

It was later confirmed that Solis was driving a 2007 Silver Buick in the area when the body of 41-year-old John Young struck the side mirror of the vehicle.

Solis left the scene in the vehicle and returned with the boy on foot.

When Solis and the 16-year old confronted Young, a physical altercation took place. Young was beaten and left in the roadway.

A passerby saw Young lying in the roadway unconscious and called police to the scene.

Autopsy reports are still pending, however, preliminary investigation shows that Young was bleeding from the back of his head and face.

Police believes the suspects did not know Young previous to this evening.

The 16-year-old is currently at the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center and Solis will be arraigned on Monday for murder at the Edinburg city jail.