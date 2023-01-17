HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested and arraigned two people in connection to a shooting of a 15-year-old female on Jan. 13, a department spokesman told ValleyCentral on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 12:11 a.m., according to police. The victim was found on Pendleton Avenue and was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police said with help from U.S. Marshals, secured two arrest warrants for Hannah Castillano, 18, and Jose Ramirez, 24, both Harlingen residents.

Both have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and have been arraigned.

Castillano was given a $150,000 bond. Ramirez was also given a bond of $150,000. He was also charged with possession of controlled substance, $15,000, and possession of marijuana, $ 1,500.

Both were remanded to the Cameron County Jail.