CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to the double-homicide of a father and son.

Lawrence James Strong and Cesar Olvera were arrested in connection to the homicides, according to a media release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to Old Port Isabel Road in reference to two men found dead.

Upon arrival, investigators found two men who were bound with electrical cords and had t-shirts covering their heads, according to Cameron County Justice of the Peace, Mary Sorola.

Ines Cruz and Manuel Cruz (photo: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

The victims were identified as Ines Cruz, 49, and Manuel Cruz, 24. The men were father and son, both residing in Brownsville.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Olvera was involved, leading to arrest warrants for aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. He was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, according to the release.

It was determined that Strong was also involved in the murders, leading to arrests warrants for murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. He was arrested by Everest Metro PD in the state of Wisconsin before being extradited to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center on March 29.

Olvera was arrested on two counts of aggravated kidnaping, a first-degree felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

Strong was arrested on two counts of murder, a first-degree felony, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and tampering with physical evidence.