Two arrested for downtown Brownsville attack

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in Brownsville after an attack that left two others with serious injuries.

Leeroy Hernandez and Ryan Corkill were arrested last week for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department.

On Dec. 27, Hernandez and Corkill were driving in the area of the 1100 block of E. Levee Street. Hernandez and Corkill got out of the vehicle and began attacking two men that were on the sidewalk next to a vehicle.

The attack left one victim with a laceration on the side of his head, and the other victim had “an apparent deformation due to the attack.”

One of the victims told police he believed the attack was because the suspects “might be homophobic,” the post stated.

Police were able to identify the suspects after viewing security footage of the attack.

Hernandez was arraigned on Jan. 13 for the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury ($15,000 bond each)

Corkill was arraigned on Jan. 15 for the following charges: