BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for a series of burglaries of several storage units in Brownsville.

Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 28, and Scott Bradley Davidson, 25, were arrested by Brownsville BP on Feb. 7 for burglary of a building and engaging in criminal activity, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

On Feb. 1, Gonzalez, Davidson and another unnamed man burglarized several storage units at Valley-Wide Storage Center located at the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 77 Frontage Road.

The Brownsville Police Department Burglary Unit, with the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division reviewed videos of the incident and were able to identify Gonzalez and Davidson as two of the suspects. Both men were already in custody with Harlingen PD on unrelated charges.

Gonzalez and Davidson were arraigned on Feb. 7 on the following charges:

Mark Anthony Gonzalez:

18 counts of burglary of a building: total bond $90,000

18 counts of engaging criminal activity: total bond $135,000

Scott Bradley Davidson