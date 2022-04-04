BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested for burglary by Brownsville police.

Rebecca Reyna, 36, and Bonifacio Martinez, 61, were arrested for burglary of a habitation according to a post by Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, the two entered a residence on March 30 at the 300 block of Old Military Highway.

The post states that they removed a piece of plywood that was covering a window and entered the residence before taking several items and leaving.

The suspects were found at the 3100 block of Central Blvd where they were “causing a disturbance,” the post stated. They were then taking into custody and each given bonds totaling $5,000.