EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman on charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza, 21, and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena, 21, were arrested on one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person, according to a post by Edinburg PD.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers were alerted to a possible kidnapping.

Detectives learned that a woman was being held against her will at a home on the 400 block of Keystone Street, the post stated.

The investigation led to the arrests of Garcia-Mendoza and Pena. An arraignment for a third suspect is also pending, police stated.

Garcia-Mendoza was issued a bond amount of $110,000 and Pena was issued a bond amount of $100,000.

The case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.