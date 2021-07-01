Two arrested following Brownsville PD cocaine bust

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a house near Tony Gonzalez Park.

Brownsville PD was able to get the search warrant after the Brownsville Crime Stoppers had received several tips. Brownsville PD’s Narcotics division executed the warrant on July 1 around 8 a.m.

Photo shows that the 82 packages of crack cocaine weighed about 31 grams. PHOTO: Brownsville PD

Upon arrival, police seized 81 packages of crack cocaine, along with multiple vehicles and the property.

Police arrested Arnold Gonzalez, 32, and Christian Delgadio, 17

“When the Brownsville Police Department and Community work together we are able to make a difference and make the city a safer community for our citizens,” Brownsville PD stated on a social media post.