CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man and woman after she was accused of hiding the man, who was wanted, in the attic of a residence.

On Wednesday, investigators with CCSO responded to a welfare concern for three children at an apartment complex at Old Port Isabel Road. A citizen reported that there was a man who was wanted, Jose Guadalupe Rios, at the residence, according to a post by CCSO.

The citizen stated the children were scared because the man arrived with a “shirt full of bloodstains.” The citizen also stated the children had been complaining of being hungry and not having food available.

Investigators arrived at the location and knocked on the door, where they saw the children looking out the window crying with “frighten faces,” the post stated.

After hearing sounds of “scuffle and banging” from inside, investigators kicked the front door open. The children were escorted to safety.

Investigators discovered broken sheetrock on the ceiling in the kitchen, with a refrigerator underneath appearing to be used to aid the subject to the attic.

Authorities determined that the suspect was in the attic, and after 20 minutes of talking to him, he was arrested without incident. He was turned over to Brownsville police.

The mother of the children, identified as 28-year-old Ari Abigail Amaya, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension, a third degree felony.

The three children were turned over to a family member.