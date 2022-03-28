BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for aggravated robbery after trying to rob a taxi driver with a handgun.

Bryan Axel Garcia, 18, and Jaime Rangel Jr., 20, were arrested by Brownsville police on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

On March 25, a woman driving on the 1300 block of E. 6th Street was behind a black Tahoe when it stopped in the middle of the road. The woman drove around and a passenger of the Tahoe pointed a gun at the driver and her family inside the vehicle, the post stated.

She called police and while officers were taking the report, they noticed a black Tahoe at the B Metro. Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with Garcia, Rangel and a male juvenile.

A taxi driver then approached the officer and told him the individuals tried to rob him with a handgun. The taxi driver told police that Garcia asked for money or he was going to shoot him. He also told police that Garcia had a handgun, which he threw under the taxi when he saw police, according to the post.

Garcia and Rangel were taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail. The juvenile was taken to juvenile processing.

Garcia was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful carrying of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct. His bond amount totaled $170,000.

Rangel was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and deadly conduct. His bond amount totaled $105,000.