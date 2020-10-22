Two arrested after shooting in Brownsville

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Two suspects were arrested after a shooting in Brownsville, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officials say Rio Grande Valley Sector agents heard gunshots on Wednesday night in a neighborhood.

The agents then saw the two suspects inside a grey Nissan Altima sedan. The sedan left the area at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

Moments later, a nearby air asset found the vehicle and followed it until it parked at another Brownsville residence.

Source: Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department and Border Patrol agents arrived on scene and arrested the two occupants of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun on the passenger side floorboard. Agents also saw suspected bullet hole in the vehicle’s roof.

An investigation at the original location of the gunfire revealed no injuries or property damage.

The subjects, vehicle, and handgun were turned over to BPD.