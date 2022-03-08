BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people in Brownsville are facing multiple charges after shooting at another car while driving.

The Brownsville Police Department responded on March 8 after a victim called and said that someone on a silver Chevrolet Spark had shot at them while they were driving on the 2100 block of Frontage Rd.

At the location, the victims told police that the Chevrolet Spark had crashed at the 2100 block of East Price Road while chasing them.

Officers were then able to locate Mateo Galvan and Elizabeth Betty Benavidez along with the suspect vehicle.

The victims identified Galvan and told police that he had shown them the gun, and then started shooting at them while they drove away.

Police found a gun inside the Chevrolet Spark.

Officials added that Benavidez showed signs of intoxication and had a vial of THC Oil in her purse.

Both suspects were transported to the city jail.

Galvan is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and unlawful carrying. Totaling to a $65,000 bond.

Benavidez is facing one count of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Her bond is set at $5,500.