BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after a man struck two vehicles, including a police patrol unit.

Miguel Angel Flores, 39, and Jose Angel Valdez, 33, were arrested on Feb. 5. Flores was charged with two counts of accident involving injury and intoxication assault. Valdez was charged with evading arrest on foot, according to a post from Brownsville PD.

According to the post, Flores was driving a white Dodge truck near the 5000 block of Padre Island Highway. Valdez was the passenger. Police said that Flores struck a police vehicle and another vehicle, fleeing the scene without providing information.

The officer in the marked unit and a victim’s Volkswagen were struck by the Dodge truck at a red light. The post stated that the truck failed to control it’s speed.

Officers then spotted the truck at the 6600 block of Padre Island Highway, noting that it was missing it’s front tire.

When officers approached the truck, Valdez got out and began running before being apprehended. Other officers were able to make make contact with Flores in the driver seat, who admitted to the accident.

The officer and victim were transported to a local hospital where they were released that same night.

Flores and Valdez were arraigned on the following charges:

Miguel Angel Flores

Intoxication assault: $10,000 bond

Accident involving injury (two counts): $10,000 bond each

Jose Angel Valdez