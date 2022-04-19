RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to a release, officers responded to Charles Street in Rio Grande City on Sunday around 1:44 a.m. in reference to a drive-by shooting. Two people told police that they heard gunshots outside of their home shortly before.

Officers found spent casings of two different weapons at the scene. Investigators determined the owner of the vehicle involved was Ramiro Reyes.

The vehicle, a silver GMC Sierra, was located on US Highway 83 near FM 3167 around 4:18 a.m., according to the release. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off, prompting a police pursuit. Police lost sight of the vehicle around San Julian Road.

Another drive-by shooting was reported around 7 p.m. on the same day on Charles Street involving a green 1990 pickup truck.

Around this time, officers observed the GMC Sierra at a motel and saw two people exiting the vehicle. Police entered the rooms they believed the men were inside but were unable to find anyone.

Investigators then learned that Reyes and another suspect were at a residence on Texas Street. Officers traveled to the location and arrested Reyes and Jonathan Gomez.

Gomez, 20, and Reyes, 31, are both charged with 10 counts of deadly conduct. Reyes is also facing charges of evading arrest along with other warrants he faced for charges of assault and bail jumping.