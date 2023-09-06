ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman are in custody after assaulting a man, leaving him on life support, police announced.

Jesus Bernal, 43, and Amy Villanueva, 36, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 8:40 a.m. Monday, Alton police responded to an unresponsive man at 915 N. Oak Street. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Roman Andres Meza on the ground near the roadway, a news release from the Alton Police Department stated.

According to police, Meza had facial injuries and was unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains on life support, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators determined that Bernal and Villanueva assaulted Meza. The two were arrested without incident, the release stated.

“I would like to thank our staff for their diligent efforts in bringing those responsible for this malicious act of violence to justice,” Alton Police Chief Mark J. Perez said. “I would also like to thank Sheriff J.E. ‘Eddie’ Guerra for providing unlimited resources to our agency during this investigation. This is yet another example of how information sharing, and collaboration is an effective tool in combating the criminal element.”

Bernal and Villanueva were booked into the Hidalgo County Jail and their bonds were set at $500,000, records show.