MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twin Peaks sports bar is opening a new location in McAllen this year.

Twin Peaks is known for its draft beer, cabin themed establishment and made-from-scratch menu items.

The restaurant will offer online ordering and delivery services upon opening day.

Twin Peaks will debut its first location in the Rio Grande Valley on June 12 and will be located on 901 W. Expressway 83.