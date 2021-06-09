TWC ends COVID-19 related work refusal guidance

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced it is ending job refusal guidance associated with the COVID-19 emergency orders.

The commission said in a news release it is due to the continued economic recovery in Texas and the announcement of the state opting out of certain Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits.

The commission also said the guidance for individuals at high risk from COVID-19 was put in place a year ago.

The decline in COVID cases in Texas, widespread availability of vaccines, and greater availability of services such as child care renders such guidance out of date as Texas ends certain federal unemployment programs with the benefit week ending June 26, 2,021.

Both Federal and State law require individuals on unemployment insurance benefits to actively search for work and be able and available for work.

Refusing a suitable offer of work can result in a loss of benefits. TWC will continue to apply State law and TWC rules to investigate suitable work issues, such as health and safety concerns, on a case-by-case basis, said the news release.

