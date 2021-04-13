TWC awards two million in grants to RGV school districts

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded grants totaling $2,634,222 to eleven Independent School Districts in the Rio Grande Valley.
Will RGV schools require COVID-19 vaccines for the fall? Click here to read more
The Jobs and Education for Texans program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses.
The grants will help the districts purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding, health sciences, manufacturing, and other professions.
UT Health RGV hits milestone for COVID-19 testing, click here to read more
The JET grants will be awarded to the following districts:
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
- Rio Grande City CISD
- Mercedes ISD
- La Feria ISD
- Weslaco ISD
- Point Isabel ISD
- La Joya ISD
- Raymondville ISD
- San Benito CISD
- Rio Hondo ISD
- Laredo ISD
Palmview High School student accepted to several Ivy League schools, click here to read more
TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will present checks to representatives from the districts at a ceremony. The ceremony will be located at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on April 16th at 10 a.m.
The McAllen Performing Arts Center is located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.
For more information on the Texas Workforce Commission click here.