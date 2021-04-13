TWC awards two million in grants to RGV school districts

Unemployed Texans are still experiencing trouble getting through to the Texas Workforce Commission to resolve their unemployment problems. The latest problems identified in dozens of emails to KXAN have to do with contracted call takers not being able to access claimants’ accounts. (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded grants totaling $2,634,222 to eleven Independent School Districts in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Jobs and Education for Texans program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses.

The grants will help the districts purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding, health sciences, manufacturing, and other professions.

The JET grants will be awarded to the following districts:

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Rio Grande City CISD

Mercedes ISD

La Feria ISD

Weslaco ISD

Point Isabel ISD

La Joya ISD

Raymondville ISD

San Benito CISD

Rio Hondo ISD

Laredo ISD

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will present checks to representatives from the districts at a ceremony. The ceremony will be located at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on April 16th at 10 a.m.

The McAllen Performing Arts Center is located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.

For more information on the Texas Workforce Commission click here.