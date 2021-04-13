COVID INFO COVID INFO

TWC awards two million in grants to RGV school districts

Unemployed Texans are still experiencing trouble getting through to the Texas Workforce Commission to resolve their unemployment problems. The latest problems identified in dozens of emails to KXAN have to do with contracted call takers not being able to access claimants’ accounts. (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded grants totaling $2,634,222 to eleven Independent School Districts in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Jobs and Education for Texans program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses.

The grants will help the districts purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding, health sciences, manufacturing, and other professions.

The JET grants will be awarded to the following districts:

  • Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
  • Rio Grande City CISD
  • Mercedes ISD
  • La Feria ISD
  • Weslaco ISD
  • Point Isabel ISD
  • La Joya ISD
  • Raymondville ISD
  • San Benito CISD
  • Rio Hondo ISD
  • Laredo ISD

TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will present checks to representatives from the districts at a ceremony. The ceremony will be located at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on April 16th at 10 a.m.

The McAllen Performing Arts Center is located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.

