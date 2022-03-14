HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) is one of many platforms that strive to help local veterans in our state.

TVC Executive Director Thomas Palladino said some veterans do not know what resources are available for them.

While all veterans have their own needs, Palladino said one of the most common is the need for a support group to help with mental health.

“Some of them feel disconnected because they are not surrounded by people that serve and some don’t have any transition issues but some do and so we try to connect them with people that provide that support note, they need that support network,” said Palladino.

According to Palladino, TVC provides a Military Veteran Peer Network, assistance with VA Disability claims, employment, and education opportunities.

Palladino said all resources provided by TVC are meant to guide veterans into normal life after serving in the military.

“When a veteran gets out of service from the military and transitions out, they don’t always have the greatest experience right, they don’t have a plan, they either go back to school, try to find a job and then they’re trying to take care of their family and that creates extra mental stress,” said Palladino.

Palladino said Hidalgo and Cameron County Veteran Service offices are also valuable resources. Combined Arms and Unite Texas are helpful resources as well.

According to Palladino, veterans should be remembered every day. To help with that mission, he said TVC is spreading awareness through Buddy Check, an initiative that reminds everyone to check with veterans and their families every 11th of the month.

Palladino said it is important for veterans to know they are not alone and are aware of who to reach out to for help.

TVC is grateful for partners, nonprofits, and state legislators who have made the commitment to help veterans succeed.