Tutoring centers see increase in enrollment as virtual learning continues

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – As virtual learning continues, parents and tutoring centers have noticed students are falling behind and school alone is not enough.

Mother of three and McAllen resident shared the difficulty of having a full-time job, parent, and sometimes a teacher.

“When it comes to their education, I’m not a teacher. So, I do need…someone to help us,” said Martinez.

Martinez’s son Isaac Sanchez said it is challenging to focus online and prefers to attend school in person.

Tutoring centers throughout the Rio Grande Valley have seen an increase in enrollments of new students.

Karen Chappell, lead teacher at Sylvan Learning said virtual learning has caused many students to fall behind.

“We’ve noticed that usually in the summer, students lose about three months of learning, but right now, whenever we test our students they’re showing about a year behind,” she said.

With education being a top priority, Chappell said it is understandable for parents to be worried.

Chappell strongly encourages parents to be patient with their children and seek further help if needed.

