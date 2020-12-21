Tuition reduction keeps enrollment steady at TSC despite national decline

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Across the country, community college enrollment has seen a steep decline for the fall, but in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Southmost College (TSC) has seen a slight increase.

To keep higher education accessible amid the pandemic, TSC reduced its tuition by 20% for fall 2020.

“Our leadership got together and offered that to help our community to help our students seeing as how everything was affected,” said Dulce Martinez, student recruitment coordinator.

According to recent data from the National Clearinghouse Research Center, college enrollment has seen an overall decline this fall — most significantly for community colleges with a 19% decrease compared to last year.

“TSC has actually seen a steady enrollment pace,” said Martinez. “In the fall, we had a 2% increase in enrollment.”

Martinez says the tuition reduction scholarship — made possible for each of its 7,000-plus students through TSC’s CARE funding — is what has helped keep students in the classroom, despite the challenge of learning adjustments.

“We’re planning on virtual (classes) again in spring,” said Martinez. “We’re going to be offering as much support for students as possible because we understand the struggle that comes with virtual learning.”

TSC offers one-year certificates and associate degrees transferrable to universities, and if an individual is right out of high school or entered the workforce at 18 and is now looking to continue their education, Martinez says TSC can help with every step.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is that one-on-one personal touch we offer students that may need that extra help just to get through the application or enrollment process,” said Martinez. “We understand it can be overwhelming, so we always try to make ourselves available.”

For now, the tuition reduction is set to continue through the spring. If not available in the following semesters, Martinez says they will work to provide other opportunities for students in need.

Classes resume on Jan. 18, with enrollment open until Jan. 15.